MINT Dentistry advances modern dentistry

HOUSTON — Call MINT Dentistry today at 833-879-6468 to book your appointment or visit them online at MINTDentistry.com.
For a limited time, get $1,000 off traditional braces or Invisalign at MINT Dentistry.
Plus, be sure to ask about free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance.
Since opening in 2009, MINT Dentistry has been at the forefront of every major advance in dentistry. MINT was one of the first to adopt new porcelain veneers. They were the first to offer luxury dentistry at an affordable price. MINT Dentistry was the first to introduce team dentistry, which means they can take care of all your oral healthcare needs, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and oral surgery. Also, this office was the first to introduce iPads with movies and leather massage chairs.
Follow MINT Dentistry on Facebook at @MINTDentistry and on Instagram at @MINTDentistry
This content sponsored by MINT Dentistry.