METRO goes the extra mile

Thomas Lambert discusses the services and extra precautions METRO takes to keep riders and employees safe

HOUSTON — Many in Houston rely on the buses and light rail to get around town. METRO has added services and is taking extra precautions to be sure riders and its employees are safe in this time of COVID-19. METRO President and CEO, Thomas Lambert, talked with Deborah Duncan about how they are going the extra mile.

METRO has added extra service, since transportation is vital to essential employees and others who depend on the system. Buses have been adeed to the city's most traveled routes. Additionally, a shuttle route has been added in the Texas Medical Center.

METRO is committed to keeping the system clean. Surfaces are continuously disinfected and there is frequent cleaning of bus shelters and rail platforms. Bus and rail vehicles are also cleaned multiple times during the day.

Social distancing is encouraged on all buses and light rail trains. Boardings are monitored to ensure capacity of 50 percent per vehicle. Rear boarding of buses has been put in place as well as a mesh barrier to protect the driver. Seat tags have also been installed on all vehicles to maintain social distancing.

METRO has provided face masks and hand sanitizer to bus ans rail operators and riders are also encouraged to wear face masks.

METRO has also been helping out the community by delivering groceries to those in need. The METROLift service partnered with the city of Houston, Houston Food Bank, Walmart and Sam's Club to provide over 2,000 families with food and essential items for those who are homebound.

For more information on METRO and how it supports the community, log on to RideMETRO.org.

