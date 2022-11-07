Mental health advice with Dr. John Delony

HOUSTON — Dr. John Delony is a Mental Health Expert and personality with Ramsey Solutions.
He's spent over two decades in crisis response and senior leadership, earning two PhDs along the way. Delony is also a national bestselling author and host of "The Dr. John Delony Show."
"Own Your Past, Change Your Future" by Dr. John Delony is now available to own. For more information visit his website.
Connect with Dr. John Delony on social media:
- Instagram: @johndelony
- Twitter: @johndelony
- Facebook: John Delony