Men's Health Awareness

Gabe Canales discusses his new book and how he hopes to help remove the stigma men struggle with when confronting physical and mental health challenges

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — June is Men's Health Month. Millions of men missed vital screenings and checkups during COVID.

Blue Cure is encouraging men to:

Schedule their checkup Know their numbers Discuss cancer screenings with their physician

Know that incremental healthy lifestyle changes can drastically improve physical and mental health.

Eat more plants (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes).

Exercise daily - Brisk walking counts!

Don't smoke!

Manage stress

Get plenty of sleep

These steps can significantly reduce chronic disease and cancer risk in men.

Men's Health Advocate, Gabe Canales, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 35. He has lived with cancer since 2010. After the diagnosis, Canales founded Blue Cure Men's Health non-profit.