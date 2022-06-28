Men's Health Awareness

HOUSTON — June is Men's Health Month. Millions of men missed vital screenings and checkups during COVID.
Blue Cure is encouraging men to:
- Schedule their checkup
- Know their numbers
- Discuss cancer screenings with their physician
Know that incremental healthy lifestyle changes can drastically improve physical and mental health.
- Eat more plants (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, seeds, legumes).
- Exercise daily - Brisk walking counts!
- Don't smoke!
- Manage stress
- Get plenty of sleep
These steps can significantly reduce chronic disease and cancer risk in men.
Men's Health Advocate, Gabe Canales, was diagnosed with prostate cancer at age 35. He has lived with cancer since 2010. After the diagnosis, Canales founded Blue Cure Men's Health non-profit.
His new book, "Unexpected Diagnosis: Prostate Cancer and the Wake-Up Call to Live Healthier and Happier" is out Tuesday, July 5. Check your book store, you can find it on Amazon or on BlueCure.org