Meet the woman behind Womaness, the company that's empowering women to change the way we talk about the change

HOUSTON — Womaness is a high-performance collection of modern menopause products created by women for women that offer solutions from head to toe (and everything in between).

Through innovative products, essential information, and unlimited inspiration, Womaness takes the "pause" out of menopause and sparks the power of menopositivity: a radiant, dynamic outlook that embraces who we are today.