Menopause care at Genesis Medical Group

Genesis Medical Group is a multi-specialty group of 50+ highly qualified health care professionals with locations all across Houston.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The symptoms of menopause are a sign that your hormones are not in balance, and that can increase the risk for more serious health issues like arthritis and breast cancer.

Dr. David Ellent, is an oncologist and the CEO of Genesis Medical Group. He joined Great day Houston along with Rheumatologist, Dr. Gabriela Bahr, to discuss how Genesis Medical Group can be a home for women's healthcare.

With locations all over Houston, Genesis doctors provide world-class care close to home in a convenient and compassionate environment.

Genesis medical group has a couple of special offers for Great Day Houston viewers.

Doctor Ellent is offering the first 25 callers a mammogram for the cash price of $125 and a bone density scan for the cash price of $100.

Doctor bahr is offering the first 25 callers a free x-ray.

To learn more about Genesis Medical Group or to book an appointment, visit their website genesisdoctors.com or call 281-440-5300.