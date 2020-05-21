MemorialDayMatters at Texas Mattress Makers

HOUSTON — Texas Mattress Makers' showrooms and factory are closed this Memorial Day to honor those sacrificed everything so that we can be free.
Instead, you can get 35% off select mattresses and free delivery throughout May.
That's 35% off already factory low prices.
You can buy your mattress in one of their showrooms or online.
Visit texasmattressmakers.com or give them a call at 713-341-6252 at their Navigation showroom, in Katy at 832-437-5646 or their new location in The Woodlands 832-219-9698.
Take their new online sleep quiz to find a bed to fit your sleep style.
The segment sponsored by: Texas Mattress Makers