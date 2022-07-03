Meet the woman who started the Sports Medicine Committee for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

HOUSTON — Sports medicine has a permanent bullpen at The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. For more than two decades Kelly J. Larkin, M.D., FACEP has been directing the emergency medical care team during rodeo season. The rodeo would not be the same without her commitment to quality emergency medical care, and her vision. Thanks to Dr. Larkin we can rest easy knowing that our beloved cowboys and cowgirls are in good hands!