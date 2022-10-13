Meet the woman who started The Heights Mercantile & Rice Village Farmers Markets + grub on this Autumn Chopped Salad recipe

Nutritionist and market curator, Casey Barbles, shares how her health was transformed by good grub.

HOUSTON — Nutritionist and market curator, Casey Barbles, completed her Master's in Clinical and Functional Nutrition at The University of Bridgeport in 2020 after battling many rare and life altering syndromes and chronic conditions. She is a real food + wellness expert in Houston, TX and the founder/creator behind The Informal Grub, LLC which operates the Heights Mercantile and Rice Village Farmers Market in the Houston-area and co-owner of The Feel Good Group which is also a market events company in the Houston-area.

After receiving several lifelong health diagnoses in 2016, Casey started her personal wellness journey and "The Grub" that holds a focus on science-based nutrition and self-care techniques.

The Informal Grub is a place where she shares personal stories, seasonal recipes, lifestyle tips, and gives a voice to wonderful local businesses and farms to support. With a strong handle on what has ailed her, Casey is enjoying helping others heal on their own individual journey.

How & Why Did You Create The Markets?

While in the Master's program for Nutrition, I would do cooking classes highlighting local farms ingredients. After a class at Lemon Laine, the developers reached out after the classes success and asked if I wanted to start a farmers market on their property (Heights Mercantile). This was only supposed to be once a month since at the time my main focus would be being a nutritionist, going for my PhD, etc. but when the Pandemic hit, that changed everything. The market went to twice a month and other developers around Houston started reaching out wanting the same concept on their property's. This then led me to starting the HMFM sister market, Rice Village Farmers Market and M-K-T Sunset Market. Then MORE developers started reaching out and that's when I started The Feel Good Group.

About the Farmers Markets:

The Heights Mercantile and Rice Village Farmers Markets are rain or shine market created to encourage the local community to interact with their local producers and get to know where their food is coming from. These markets host a variety of vendors that sell everything from locally sourced produce and grass-fed meat to neighborhood honey. Coffee and baked good vendors supply a great jump start to your morning, and flower vendors are guaranteed to bring color and sunshine to your home. We have chefs creating meals for you to enjoy at the market and for you to take home for later. Nutritionist-owned, wellness is at the core of these markets, so you will even find niche products like mineral-rich sea moss and small batch herbal teas.

Heights Mercantile Farmers Market

714 Yale St.

2nd and 4th Sunday

9 a.m. -1 p.m.

Rice Village Farmers Market

2504 Amherst

1st and 3rd Sunday

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

THE INFORMAL GRUB'S AUTUMN CHOPPED SALAD RECIPE:

Ingredients

3 heads mixed greens - Verdegreens

2 pears - Wood Duck Farm

1 butternut squash (medium) or other available squash - Wood Duck Farm, Animal Farm, Plant it Forward

1 onion - Wood Duck Farm

3-5 pieces of bacon - Erbe Ranch

Goat cheese - Erbe Ranch

Dukkah or walnuts - Vegan AF(ish)

Honey Apple Cider Vinegar Dressing

⅓ cup apple juice

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar (ACV)

2 Tbsp honey - Bee2Bee Honey

⅓ cup olive oil - 1836 Olive Oil Co

¼ tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the butternut squash into half circle slices, coat with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and place in the oven for 15 minutes or until tender. Remove and set aside.

2. Slice the onion and macerate in apple cider vinegar for 15 minutes. Once you remove the onions from the vinegar, put aside the vinegar to use in the dressing.

3. While the onions are sitting, crisp the bacon in a skillet over medium high heat and set aside

4. Cut your pears into ¼ inch slices

5. Roughly tear your head lettuce and place half in a serving bowl. Follow with a layer of vegetables, fruit, and bacon, then another layer of greens and then the rest of your toppings including the dukkah and goat cheese.

6. For the dressing, add all of the listed ingredients in a mason jar and shake to combine.