Meet The Woman Behind Mala Market + Some Of The Local Vendors

HOUSTON — Meet Somya Gupta, the director of mala market! Somya opened Mala Market in May 2022 with the intention of creating long-term solutions for the community to always shop local and handmade.

Being born and raised in H-town gave Somya a deep sense of gratitude towards her local community. From this, she set out to develop the concept behind mala market - a non-profit collective space for Houston’s most passionate makers, crafters, and doers to join together to provide our community with sustainable shopping solutions.

The market aims to encourage shopping locally and sustainably so that Houston can grow towards a more eco-conscious community together. By shopping local and supporting goods made by hand in small batches, they are investing in our community both socially and economically.