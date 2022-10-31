Meet The Woman Behind Kate Weiser Chocolate

A look inside Kate Weiser Chocolate shop, featuring her Fall and Halloween Collection.

HOUSTON — Kate began her chocolate career with an Executive Chocolatier position at Chocolate Secrets in Highland Park. While there, she could experiment and create a style of chocolate-making new to the Dallas area. Kate spent years struggling to understand the nuances of chocolates and confections, having only learned how to temper in culinary school. Being challenged every day opened a whole new passion for Kate and an appreciation for the science and art that goes into each piece.

Her Handpainted Chocolate Collection and artistic style quickly gained attention and excitement through the DFW metroplex.

"For me, chocolate is the most challenging and rewarding medium in the culinary arts. It is a never-ending learning experience and my true passion."- Kate Weiser

After 4 years of perfecting her chocolate craft, Kate created her own chocolate company – Kate Weiser Chocolate in 2014 and has since expanded her brand to NorthPark Center in 2016 and the Shops at Clearfork in 2018 and now this pop-up. She also partnered with Neiman Marcus nationwide and was on the coveted Oprah's Favorite Things List for 2018.

She was named Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America by Dessert Professional Magazine in 2014 and will continue pushing boundaries to create new and unexpected ways of enjoying chocolate.

To learn more visit, kateweiserchocolate.com