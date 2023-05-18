Meet the visionaries behind Mallet London

Tommy Mallet and Evren Ozka are the co-founders of the London-based premium sneaker brand.

HOUSTON — When athletic shoes, initially known as 'plimsolls,' were first invented in the late 1800s, they were primarily intended for vacation activities like tennis or strolling along the beach.

Today, the Brits call them trainers, Americans call them sneakers, and people wear them everywhere for every occasion.

One of the hottest lines to run up on the market is Mallet London. Celebrities like will.i.am and Drake are sporting their shoes. Tommy Mallet, the co-founder and designer of Mallet London, made an appearance on Great Day Houston alongside his co-founder, Evren Ozka.

Mallet London shoes are now being sold in the U.S. at Saks Fifth Avenue.