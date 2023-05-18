x
Meet the pioneer or Viet-Cajun cuisine, Trong Nguyen

Trong Nguyen is the Executive Chef and Owner of Crawfish and Noodles.

HOUSTON — After emigrating from Vietnam, Trong Nguyen was working a high salary job in the casino industry, but his passion and dream was to own a restaurant. So he decided to bet on himself, and quit his job. He hit the jackpot. In addition to features on Netflix, CBS Mornings, and the Food Network, Chef Trong is also a James Beard Award Finalist. His restaurant, Crawfish and Noodles, is credited with pioneering Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston. 

Crawfish and Noodles

  • 11360 Bellaire Blvd #990, Houston, TX 77072
  • 281-988-8098 
  • 2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009
  • 713-485-0099 

