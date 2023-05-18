Meet the pioneer or Viet-Cajun cuisine, Trong Nguyen

HOUSTON — After emigrating from Vietnam, Trong Nguyen was working a high salary job in the casino industry, but his passion and dream was to own a restaurant. So he decided to bet on himself, and quit his job. He hit the jackpot. In addition to features on Netflix, CBS Mornings, and the Food Network, Chef Trong is also a James Beard Award Finalist. His restaurant, Crawfish and Noodles, is credited with pioneering Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston.