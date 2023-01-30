Meet The Owner + Learn The Purpose & Mission Behind The 'Little Red Box Grocery'

UPCOMING EVENT: SECOND SATURDAY IN SECOND WARD OUTDOOR MARKET

Second Saturday in Second Ward, a neighborhood block party and community market in Houston’s historic East End, launches its first monthly market on Saturday, February 11 from 12-6 pm at The Plant (3401 Harrisburg Blvd.). Start your day with a warm latte at Eden Plant Co., grab a bite at Goldie’s, enjoy a cold popsicle at Popston and peruse the local businesses along Sampson and Preston. This free event is presented by Concept Neighborhood, East End Management District, Super Neighborhood 63, and non-profit, Houston Plant Market. It will feature a DJ, 30+ plant and artisan vendors, interactive workshops at The Plant House, a mariachi band at Santana, a selection of affordable wine at How to Survive on Land and Sea, and so much more. Champ Burger, the iconic Second Ward institution, will be open during market hours and into the late evening; make sure to bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a sunset showing of a classic romcom movie in the lawn across the street.