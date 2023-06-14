Meet the man behind Valnti fashion, Hadi Elbanna

Valnti offers bespoke Italian suits designed for men and women.

HOUSTON — Hadi Elbanna first moved to America to pursue a career in industrial engineering. After some time in the land of dreams, he realized his true calling... fashion! Now he's helping others to create their own sense of style.

Today, Hadi Elbanna owns his own clothing store, Valnti, and has styled some of Houston's biggest stars. He joins Great Day Houston to discuss his career and we take a look at some of the newest suits his store has to offer.

To learn more about Valnti, click here.

Valnti is located at 303 Memorial City Mall #74 (Next to JCPenney)