x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Meet the local mama of four and owner of Bundle Of Joy

Premium bamboo pajamas for babies, toddlers and adults.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Bundle of Joy Company offers premium bamboo for sensitive skin babies, toddlers and even adults! They have exclusive hand drawn prints that are one of a kind! Plus, their zippys are known for lasting babies twice as long as a typical zipper romper would. An example would be size 0-3 months can actually last until the baby is 6 months old because of the stretch and design of the zippy!

To shop and learn more, visit bundleofjoycompany.com.

You can also follow Bundle of Joy Company on social media:

Before You Leave, Check This Out