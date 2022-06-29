Meet the Houstonian/ Designer behind Transparent Sunglasses

HOUSTON — Transparent Sunglasses is a female-owned sunglasses brand created for the modern fashionista. Blending bold patterns, elegant silhouettes and sophisticated styles to transform your look. Margot Hogan is the designer and founded Transparent back in 2020. She hopes her shades ignites boldness and inspires to embrace who they are.
Transparent Sunglasses has three collections:
- "Too Glam To Give A Damn"
- "I Am Fashion"
- "Stay Wild"
To learn more about Margot and Transparent Sunglasses, visit transparentsunglasses.com