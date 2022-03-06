Meet the Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade

HOUSTON — Travis Torrence and Juliann Losey are two of the six Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade. The grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston throughout the year.
KHOU 11 is proud to partner with Pride Houston to help support and celebrate the work being done by the organization.
RELATED STORIES:
The 2022 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 25, which features a huge downtown festival and parade.
Pride Houston festival and parade
The Pride LGBT+ Celebration kicks off with a festival outside Houston City Hall at 901 Bagby. It's from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by the parade at 7 p.m.
Ticket information
You can buy general admission tickets to the festival now for $5, but organizers say the price could go up as the event gets closer. Children 12 and under and seniors 60 and older get in free.
The admission to festival grounds includes outdoor concerts, various entertainment, DJs, a Family Fun Zone as well as exhibition and vendor booths.
For $40, you can get a ticket for the Main Stage Experience, which gives you better views of the concerts and access to the Main Stage Bar.
The VIP tickets are $250 and include:
• Exclusive VIP Entrance to Festival and Parade
• Open Bar in Festival and Parade
• Access to Main Stage Plaza
• Cooling Relaxation Zone in Festival
• Grandstand Parade Viewing
• Cooling VIP Restrooms
• Catered Food
• VIP Swag Bag
All event tickets are non-refundable.
Other Pride Houston events:
Pride Market
The official Pride Market is Sunday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Karbach Brewing at 2032 Karbach Street.
This Sunday Fun Day event includes DJs, drag queens, food trucks, giveaways, games and more. Best of all: It's free to the public.
Pride Month Movies
You can see a variety of movies at special Pride Month screenings beginning June 8 at Rooftop Cinema Club.
The setlist includes everything from the outrageous "The Birdcage" to the hip "But I'm a Cheerleader."
RELATED: Pride Houston guide: 2022 festival, parade and parties galore; get details and ticket information
Grand Marshals for Pride Houston 2022
Female Identifying
Isabel Longoria – Harris County's first elections administrator. She has resigned her position, effective July 1.
Male Identifying
Travis Torrence – attorney, serving as president-elect of the Board of Directors of the National LGBTQ+ Bar Foundation
Gender Non-Binary/Non-conforming
Juliann Losey – Gender & Sexuality Program Education Manager at the University of Houston
Ally
Danielle Houston – community liaison at Gilead Sciences
Honorary
Brandon Wolf – an author and LGBTQ Houston historian
Hatch Junior – an organization dedicated to empowering local LGBTQ youth
This content sponsored by Pride Houston 365