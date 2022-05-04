Meet the family behind the popular YouTube series, "Gracie's Corner"

"Gracie's Corner" is a YouTube channel for kids. The videos provide educational, fun, and encouraging songs for children from diverse backgrounds

HOUSTON — After noticing their children's educational YouTube recommendations were not very diverse, this Houston family decided to create their own channel. "Gracie's Corner" provides educational, fun, and encouraging songs for children from all backgrounds.

The family behind "Gracie's Corner", Javoris Hollingsworth, Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, and Gracie herself stopped by Great Day Houston to discuss what it was like to create a YouTube series just for kids.

Not only do their videos feature catchy songs, but children can follow along in free workbooks available on their website.

