x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Meet the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, Tim Reading

The downtown restaurant re-imagines the traditional tavern. Blending tasty meals and a friendly atmosphere with sophisticated style.

More Videos

HOUSTON — Tim Reading, the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, joined Great Day Houston with a taste of their menu. The downtown restaurant re-imagines the traditional tavern. Blending tasty meals and a friendly atmosphere with sophisticated style.

GJ Tavern has a few events coming up in February:

Murder Mystery Dinner at GJ Tavern

  • Monday, February 13 at 7 pm

"Grab your friends and get dressed up in mobster-wedding fashion for this murder mystery dinner! Usually closed on Mondays, Underbelly Hospitality's GJ Tavern will open specifically to host this thrilling three-course dinner experience featuring live entertainment. Hollywood actors will guide diners in a classic "who dunnit" murder mystery between courses from executive chef Tim Reading. "

  • FIRST COURSE: Fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli
  • SECOND COURSE: Pan seared NY Strip with Dauphinoise potato with bordelaise sauce
  • DESSERT: Cheesecake with blackberry sauce and a butter crumble  

Grab Your Tickets Here! 

Valentine's Dinner at GJ Tavern

  • Tuesday, February 14
  • First seating 5-7 pm, second seating 8-10 pm

"Calling all lovebirds! GJ Tavern, Underbelly Hospitality's swanky downtown Houston restaurant and bar, will host an intimate six-course dinner experience on Valentine's Day. Bring a special someone – romantic or platonic – to enjoy the food and wine pairings chef Tim Reading has curated to celebrate the occasion."  

  • FIRST COURSE: East coast oysters with champagne mignonette 
  • SECOND COURSE: Fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli
  • THIRD COURSE: Pan seared octopus with a smoked tomato marmalade and a fennel salad
  • FOURTH COURSE: Roasted flounder with charred Cipollini onions and a brown butter lemon sauce
  • FIFTH COURSE: NY strip with Dauphinoise potato and a bordelaise sauce
  • SIXTH COURSE: Cheesecake with blackberry sauce and butter crumble

 Grab Your Tickets Here!

Before You Leave, Check This Out