Meet the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, Tim Reading

HOUSTON — Tim Reading, the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, joined Great Day Houston with a taste of their menu. The downtown restaurant re-imagines the traditional tavern. Blending tasty meals and a friendly atmosphere with sophisticated style.
GJ Tavern has a few events coming up in February:
Murder Mystery Dinner at GJ Tavern
- Monday, February 13 at 7 pm
"Grab your friends and get dressed up in mobster-wedding fashion for this murder mystery dinner! Usually closed on Mondays, Underbelly Hospitality's GJ Tavern will open specifically to host this thrilling three-course dinner experience featuring live entertainment. Hollywood actors will guide diners in a classic "who dunnit" murder mystery between courses from executive chef Tim Reading. "
- FIRST COURSE: Fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli
- SECOND COURSE: Pan seared NY Strip with Dauphinoise potato with bordelaise sauce
- DESSERT: Cheesecake with blackberry sauce and a butter crumble
Valentine's Dinner at GJ Tavern
- Tuesday, February 14
- First seating 5-7 pm, second seating 8-10 pm
"Calling all lovebirds! GJ Tavern, Underbelly Hospitality's swanky downtown Houston restaurant and bar, will host an intimate six-course dinner experience on Valentine's Day. Bring a special someone – romantic or platonic – to enjoy the food and wine pairings chef Tim Reading has curated to celebrate the occasion."
- FIRST COURSE: East coast oysters with champagne mignonette
- SECOND COURSE: Fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli
- THIRD COURSE: Pan seared octopus with a smoked tomato marmalade and a fennel salad
- FOURTH COURSE: Roasted flounder with charred Cipollini onions and a brown butter lemon sauce
- FIFTH COURSE: NY strip with Dauphinoise potato and a bordelaise sauce
- SIXTH COURSE: Cheesecake with blackberry sauce and butter crumble