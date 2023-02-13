Meet the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, Tim Reading

The downtown restaurant re-imagines the traditional tavern. Blending tasty meals and a friendly atmosphere with sophisticated style.

HOUSTON — Tim Reading, the Executive Chef of GJ Tavern, joined Great Day Houston with a taste of their menu. The downtown restaurant re-imagines the traditional tavern. Blending tasty meals and a friendly atmosphere with sophisticated style.

GJ Tavern has a few events coming up in February:

Murder Mystery Dinner at GJ Tavern

Monday, February 13 at 7 pm

"Grab your friends and get dressed up in mobster-wedding fashion for this murder mystery dinner! Usually closed on Mondays, Underbelly Hospitality's GJ Tavern will open specifically to host this thrilling three-course dinner experience featuring live entertainment. Hollywood actors will guide diners in a classic "who dunnit" murder mystery between courses from executive chef Tim Reading. "

FIRST COURSE: Fried asparagus with crispy prosciutto and lemon aioli

SECOND COURSE: Pan seared NY Strip with Dauphinoise potato with bordelaise sauce

DESSERT: Cheesecake with blackberry sauce and a butter crumble

Valentine's Dinner at GJ Tavern

Tuesday, February 14

First seating 5-7 pm, second seating 8-10 pm

"Calling all lovebirds! GJ Tavern, Underbelly Hospitality's swanky downtown Houston restaurant and bar, will host an intimate six-course dinner experience on Valentine's Day. Bring a special someone – romantic or platonic – to enjoy the food and wine pairings chef Tim Reading has curated to celebrate the occasion."