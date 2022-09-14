HOUSTON — Meet the Chimps brings you to the most entertaining fall family gathering. Narrated by Emmy-Award winning actress Jane Lynch, the six-part series from National Geographic takes viewers behind-the-scenes of Chimp Haven— a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.
All six episodes will be available on now on Disney+. Meet the Chimps tracks the ups and downs of this extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds. Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, the series puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, 'bromances', tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks.
