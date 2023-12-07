Meet the author of the book "The Beast You Are"

Author, Paul Tremblay, shares his journey to becoming a writer and details on his new book "The Beast You Are."

HOUSTON — Author, Paul Tremblay, studied mathematics in college and graduate school. He's been a high school math teacher and JV basketball coach for over 25 years. Tremblay calls himself a "late bloomer" author. He started by writing short stories in his 20s and eventually began writing novels.

"The Beast You Are" is a short story collection, collecting stories from years between 2008 and 2022.

"The fifteen pieces in this brilliant collection, "The Beast You Are," are all monsters of a kind, ready to loudly (and lovingly) smash through your head and into your heart.

In "The Dead Thing," a middle-schooler struggles to deal with the aftermath of her parents' substance addictions and split. One day, her little brother claims he found a shoebox with "the dead thing" inside. He won't show it to her and he won't let the box out of his sight. In "The Last Conversation," a person wakes in a sterile, white room and begins to receive instructions via intercom from a woman named Anne. When they are finally allowed to leave the room to complete a task, what they find is as shocking as it is heartbreaking.

The title novella, "The Beast You Are," is a mini epic in which the destinies and secrets of a village, a dog, and a cat are intertwined with a giant monster that returns to wreak havoc every thirty years."