Meet the artists behind the art exhibit, "Beyond the Stereotype"

The "Beyond the Stereotype" art exhibit explores Mexican immigrant contributions to the Arts.

HOUSTON — According to the latest census numbers, Hispanics are the largest demographic in Texas. Hispanic influence can be seen in our food and our language. The culture is reflected in our architecture and art as well. Texas was once a part of Mexico too!

A group of local artists is shedding light on the diverse perspectives and experiences that shape the blending of the Mexican American identity. An exhibit called, "Beyond the Stereotype" is on display at the Consulate General of Mexico in Houston. Each work of art offers a story and unique vision of the 15 artists featured.

Contemporary Abstract Artist, Edgar Medina, curated the exhibit and contributed his own piece of art. Medina describes his art style as a fusion of his two cultures: the colorful and bold reflect his lively Latin American heritage, and the contemporary influences of American artistry are also part of his work.

Artist, Betirri, also shared a piece of art to the exhibit. He called it "Hey Chat GPT, What does a Mexican look like?" He asked the Artificial Intelligence platform ChatGPT: "What does a Mexican Look Like", and when he got an answer, he was inspired to paint.