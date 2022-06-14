Meet Sydney Bell, one of Lizzo's Backup Dancers

HOUSTON — Houstonian Sydney Bell has always been a dancer, but she took her career to new heights in the first season of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls". The Amazon Prime series follows thirteen participants as they competed to become one of Lizzo's backup dancers.
Bell joined Great Day Houston to discuss her time on the show, working with Lizzo, and what it truly means to confidently love yourself.
You can watch season one of "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" now on Amazon Prime.
