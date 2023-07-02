Suit Up With Shay, LLC. is a woman-owned, veteran-owned, black-owned business. McDougle is the sole owner and CEO of her small business. It encompasses sales of her self-published book Suit Up for Launch with Shay!, booking her for speaking engagements, booking her for author visits, or purchasing merchandise.
Meet Sharon McDougle: A Retired NASA Spacesuit Technician Who Is Inspiring Kids To Shoot For The Stars In Her Children's Book, "Suit Up With Shay"
Sharon McDougle made history at NASA as the first African American CEE Suit Technician. Plus, suited the first African American woman to go to space, Mae Jemison.