Meet Sandra Fox, the Head of Costumes for Houston Ballet

Great Day Houston goes behind the scenes of the Houston Ballet Costume Department.

HOUSTON — The costume department's crew aren't the people you see onstage at the ballet, but you certainly see their work. Their challenge is to enhance a dancer's character and role while allowing freedom of movement.

Great Day Houston Producer and Editor, Emma Ross, went behind the scenes of the Houston Ballet.

Sandra Fox, Head of Costumes for Houston Ballet, explained the department's vital contributions to each performance.

You can see these works of art in person at the Ballet's performance of "The Nutcracker" now through December 27th.