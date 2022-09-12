Meet Kidpreneur Maddie Ashby

HOUSTON — Madeline "Maddie" Ashby is an 11-year-old entrepreneur who is the founder of Maddie Cakes Bakery 2. She started the bakery when she was 10. Her brother, Michael is also involved in the business and helps Maddie as well. Her mom baked as a hobby for years and Maddie was always her helper and loved it. Around the age of 7 she started making treats on her own and sold a few. During the pandemic she had a lot of time on her hands and that's when she started the business. She makes cookies, cupcakes, chocolate treats and custom cakes. She has had tremendous success in her first year (2021) in business with making over 35 cakes, 1300 cookies, hundreds of cupcakes and a "whole lotta" cocoa bombs and chocolate treats.