Meet Kevin Hines, the man who survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge

On September 25, 2000, Kevin attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Miraculously, he survived - and his purpose helps him to thrive.

Kevin joined Great Day Houston to discuss his journey with mental illness, and the tools he uses to #BeHereTomorrow. 

If you or a loved one is in need of help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255.

For more information on Kevin Hines, visit kevinhinesstory.com or follow him on social media: 

YouTube – @kevinhines

Instagram – @kevinhinesstory

Facebook - @KevinHinesStory.us

Find more Suicide Prevention Resources below: 

Call: Lifeline 1800 273 8255 (USA Only)

Text: CNQR to 741 741 Crisis Text Line (USA Only)

Visit: suicide.org (International Phone Numbers)