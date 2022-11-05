Meet Kevin Hines, the man who survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge

On September 25, 2000, Kevin Hines attempted to take his life, but miraculously, he survived

HOUSTON — It's Mental Health Awareness Month, and Great Day Houston is shining a light on those fighting the stigma of mental illness and providing support for those in need.

Mental health Advocate, Kevin Hines was in such a deep depression, that he finally decided to end the pain. On September 25, 2000, Kevin attempted to take his life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Miraculously, he survived - and his purpose helps him to thrive.

Kevin joined Great Day Houston to discuss his journey with mental illness, and the tools he uses to #BeHereTomorrow.

"KINDNESS CAN KEEP PEOPLE ALIVE. NEVER FORGET THAT YOU'RE WORTH BEING HERE TOMORROW." pic.twitter.com/3umcCrqqnu — Kevin Hines (@KevinHinesStory) April 22, 2022

If you or a loved one is in need of help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255.

For more information on Kevin Hines, visit kevinhinesstory.com or follow him on social media:

Find more Suicide Prevention Resources below: