Meet 'Class of '09' star Brian J. Smith

HOUSTON — The first five episodes of "Class of '09" are available for streaming on Hulu right now. New episodes come out on Wednesdays.

"Class of '09 is a suspense thriller limited series that follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy. The series stars Brian Tyree Henry as "Tayo," one of the most unorthodox agents to ever join the bureau, and Kate Mara as "Poet," one of the most successful undercover agents of all time. Sepideh Moafi ("Hour"), Brian J. Smith ("Lennix"), Jon Jon Briones ("Gabriel"), Brooke Smith ("Drew"), Jake McDorman ("Murphy") and Rosalind Eleazar ("Vivienne") round out the cast."