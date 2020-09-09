HOUSTON — Since 1997, Medical Bridges has been empowering doctors from country to country by supplying them with quality repurposed medical supplies and equipment. We have donated 50,000 KN95 masks to underserved health clinics to 33 counties in Texas and distributed 78 tons of critical medical resources to 88 developing countries across the world.
For more information, or to donate, use the resources below:
- Website: Medical Bridges DOT Org
- Phone: 713-748-8131
- Address: 2706 Magnet Street Houston, Texas 77054