MD Anderson's annual Boot Walk takes place this Saturday

HOUSTON — The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been recognized as number one in the United States for cancer care. For over eighty years, the hospital has been at the forefront of cancer research and innovation.
One of the many patients who left MD Anderson cancer free, Delia Stroud, is now paying it forward as on of the top fundraisers for the hospital. Stroud joined Great Day Houston to discuss MD Anderson's upcoming fundraiser, the Boot Walk. For more information, visit MDAnderson.org/BootWalk.
MD Anderson Boot Walk
- Saturday, Nov. 5
- 9 a.m.
- At MD Anderson Texas Medical Center
- Virtual walk available for out-of-town participants
- Register here