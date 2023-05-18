HOUSTON — McQueens Custom Tailor Shoes and Accessories focuses on service, great cocktails, fashion fun and fellowship in the community. They foster a welcoming atmosphere and lots of fashion education. McQueen's is also home to a free pocket square.

"McQueen's fashion journey began in 1989, where he was known as the "The Tie Guy," selling preowned vintage clothing procured from local thrift stores. The Tie Guy evolved into new current offerings operating out of his home studio in the 3rd ward and expanding to his current retail store location in 2000. In recent years the modern day renaissance man known simply as McQueen merged his business with celebrity beauty stylist Kim Aitch to combine their passion and craft for styling and accessorizing Houston's upper echelon."