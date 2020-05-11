x
Master Sommelier, Guy Stout's wine picks for under $20

Guy Stout gives his suggestions for tasty wines that won't break the bank

HOUSTON — Master Sommelier, Guy Stout gives his suggestions for tasty wines that won't break the bank.

For more on Guy Stout, visit his website

Stout's picks:

1.  Alexander Valley Vineyards Sangiovese: 

 Not just for summer any longer. Dry rose year round and goes with    everything.

2.  Louis Latour Chardonnay Grand Ardeche:

Delicious Chardonnay that is elegant and not a fruit bomb.

3.  Devils Backbone Red Blend:

A rich red that will light up your palate. Juicy and rich, light oak influences. 

4.  Pedroncelli Pinot Noir "Russian River Valley":

Delicate style of Pinot Noir that is easy to drink and amazing with lighter dishes