Master Sommelier, Guy Stout's wine picks for under $20

HOUSTON — Master Sommelier, Guy Stout gives his suggestions for tasty wines that won't break the bank.

For more on Guy Stout, visit his website.

Stout's picks:

1. Alexander Valley Vineyards Sangiovese:

Not just for summer any longer. Dry rose year round and goes with everything.

2. Louis Latour Chardonnay Grand Ardeche:

Delicious Chardonnay that is elegant and not a fruit bomb.

3. Devils Backbone Red Blend:

A rich red that will light up your palate. Juicy and rich, light oak influences.

4. Pedroncelli Pinot Noir "Russian River Valley":