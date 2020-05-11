Master Sommelier, Guy Stout's wine picks for under $20

HOUSTON — Master Sommelier, Guy Stout gives his suggestions for tasty wines that won't break the bank.
For more on Guy Stout, visit his website.
Stout's picks:
1. Alexander Valley Vineyards Sangiovese:
Not just for summer any longer. Dry rose year round and goes with everything.
2. Louis Latour Chardonnay Grand Ardeche:
Delicious Chardonnay that is elegant and not a fruit bomb.
3. Devils Backbone Red Blend:
A rich red that will light up your palate. Juicy and rich, light oak influences.
4. Pedroncelli Pinot Noir "Russian River Valley":
Delicate style of Pinot Noir that is easy to drink and amazing with lighter dishes