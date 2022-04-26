Manready Mercantile: Curated Goods & Gifts for Men

Premium general goods store and manufacturer in Houston, with stories behind each product

HOUSTON — Manready Mercantile was created in November of 2012 by Travis S. Weaver, a small town guy originally from Zephyr, Texas. Travis began Manready by hand-pouring candles on a stovetop in his very own apartment in Houston, Texas. He began crafting other high end goods as well, which included leather accessories, apothecary, pantry items, and more.

Shortly after assembling a successful line of flagship goods, he began sourcing items of the best quality from several different brands made in the USA.

Manready Mercantile is a small business built upon values of honesty and hard work; when these two things are combined, you can't help but get quality service and amazing products.

"Start from nothing. Create something with purpose. Fight your way through it all. Stay true and earn your stripes." — Travis S. Weaver

Manready Mercantile is located in the Heights at 321 W. 19th Street - Suite B Houston, TX 77008.