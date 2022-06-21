Making Journalism History in Houston

Nancy Meyer is the first female and first lesbian publisher for the Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON — Nancy Meyer's love of newspapers comes from her family. Meyer's father was an avid newspaper reader, and would have four different newspapers coming to their home.

She brings nearly three decades of newspaper experience to the Houston Chronicle, including her years as a publisher of the Miami Herald, the Orlando Sentinel and Hartford Courant.

Meyer and her wife, Melissa Macri, moved to Houston back in January. They enjoy long walks in Tanglewood and Memorial Park With their Cocker Spaniel Daisy.