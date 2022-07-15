Make a statement at your next party with Charcuterie Houston

Lisa and Victor Chan with Charcuterie Houston share how their business got started, and show us how to properly cut a brie for a charcuterie board

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Charcuterie Houston started when Lisa and Victor Chan were in a 14-day quarantine back in February 2021. Lisa was scrolling through Instagram and charcuterie sponsored ads started popping up on her feed. At the time, Chan didn't even know how to pronounce charcuterie. After sharing the pictures with her husband, Victor, he saw a business opportunity.

Charcuterie Houston makes boards for any occasion, whether it's a birthday, wedding or just a night in with friends. Their delicious charcuterie boards and grazing boxes are hand-curated using the freshest ingredients and can be delivered right to your door steps!