Make a difference for a family in need with The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

HOUSTON — This holiday season The Salvation Army of Greater Houston hopes to raise $1.1 million through their Red Kettle Campaign. In the past, you had to donate with dollar bills and coins in the kettle, but today you can give with your smart phone at the red kettle. You can also create a virtual Red Kettle where you can encourage friends, family and coworkers to support your virtual kettle and see how much you can raise. In large office or company, it would be fun to create a virtual kettle for each department, team or branch and have a little competition for bragging rights.
You can also donate by visiting SalvationArmyHouston.org or mailing in a check to The Salvation Army at 1500 Austin St., Houston, TX 77002.
The Salvation Army is in need of Bell Ringers. They are always looking for volunteers to ring the bell, but they also hire people to help this time of the year. So, if you know someone with a great personality wanting to make a little extra money and help raise money to impact the lives of others in need contact them at SalvationArmyHouston.org.
This content sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Houston