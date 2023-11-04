Maggie Lindemann's discusses her life and journey to hyperpop-meets-glam-goth album, "Suckerpunch"

Since its release in late 2022, SUCKERPUNCH has received more than 78 million global streams and has been praised by NYLON as "an expression of her true sound, and an indicator of where she plans to go next." Following the album release, Maggie performed at sold-out shows in New York City and Los Angeles. She will embark on her sold-out SUCKERPUNCH World Tour in March with stops throughout the U.S., Australia, and Europe before joining Machine Gun Kelly for a special guest performance in Berlin in June.