Luxury handbags from Elizabeth Purpich Collections

HOUSTON — Elizabeth "Beth" Purpich is a self taught desiner who has been creating handbags for over fifteen years. Purpich played basketball for Auburn University before playing professionally in Austrailia. After a search for a hangbag that would allow her to show team spirit in a more subtle way, she decided to design the bag on her own.
Dubbed the "Longhorn" bag, Purpich's first design remains her best-seller. The "Collegiate Luxury" accessory passes Purpich's "Jeans + Little Black Dress" test. If the client can't wear her bag with both jeans and a little black dress, Purpich will not include it her collections.
