Hilda Gradnigo, Founder & Executive Director of LueWish is granting wishes to women experiencing life altering issues.

HOUSTON — LueWish is assisting women experiencing devastating issues like: cancer, heart disease and domestic violence. 

The organization is providing wishes through resources and subject matter experts to help the community access the right information that is needed to navigate through the pandemic relationally, financially, and emotionally. They want to help your growth physically, legally, professionally and personally through the pandemic.

For more information, contact them here. You can also email them at: contact@luewish.org, or reach them by phone: 713-742-2441.

6140 Highway 6, Suite 183

Missouri City, TX 77459

713-742-2441