HOUSTON — More than 90 schools across Greater Houston are looking for a church partner. Loving Houston would love to connect your church with a school whose children need extra support right now. Each family can pick up a couple of extra toiletry items during their next curbside pickup. A small group or Sunday School class can pitch in online for a $150 laptop. Volunteers can divide up the staff directory and send emails to teachers to see how they're doing, or buy an e-gift card to tell these teachers, "Thank you!". The children and teachers in our local public schools need encouragement and support now more than ever, and you can do something to help - no matter how young or old you are!