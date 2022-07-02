Love Is In The Air At MINT Dentistry

Care for your oral health with tips to being kissable

HOUSTON — Are you eager for that romantic evening you have planned on Valentine's Day? Whether you are going out for a nice steak dinner or you prefer to cuddle up on the couch to watch your favorite rom-com, you're in for a good night. However, when it comes to the big kiss at the end, you certainly don't want to be a disappointment. If you aren't keeping your oral health in check, you aren't going to be nearly as kissable as you could be. Fortunately, you still have some time to prepare for your date.

Here are 6 Ways to Be Kissable Courtesy of MINT Dentistry:

1. Maintain Excellent Oral Hygiene

Bacteria are what cause tooth decay. As much as you don't like to think about it, when you are kissing someone else, there is definitely going to be a swapping of germs. In order to reduce the number of harmful bacteria that you are transmitting to your date, make sure that you are brushing your teeth twice and flossing at least once every day. Cleaner kisses are better kisses.

2. Pay Your Dentist a Visit

If your dentist picks up on any issues, they can be treated early on, before becoming too serious.

3. Combat Bad Breath

Bacteria are also the number one cause for bad breath, also known as halitosis. Sparks won't be flying as much if your smile isn't smelling too sweet. Mouthwash and sugar-free gum are great additions to your regular brushing and flossing. They will freshen up your smile and stimulate saliva production.

4. Keep Your Toothbrush to Yourself

As close as you and your partner may be, a toothbrush is something that you simply shouldn't be sharing. Bring your own dental tools so that you aren't spreading as many harmful germs.

5.Think About Teeth Whitening

There is nothing more attractive than someone who has confidence in every step. Unfortunately, many people don't feel so great about their smile.

6. Avoid Using Tobacco Products

Smoking can have negative effects on your teeth. It affects the way that your mouth smells and could even leave your partner with a bad taste in their mouth after you kiss. Smoking also doubles your risk of periodontal disease and is linked to oral cancer (and many other issues). It is best to drop the cigarettes before and during your date. It is a difficult habit to give up, so talk to your doctor, friends, and family about the best ways you can quit for good.

To prepare for February 14th this year, but sure you are caring for your oral health. By using these tips listed above, you will be extra kissable on the big day!

