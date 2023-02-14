Love is in the air at H-E-B

For the last nine years, H-E-B has set out on a quest to find the best in Texas –the best local products made by Texans! From the Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley, from West Texas to Beaumont, the H-E-B "Quest for Texas Best" is an open call for locally owned, small food, beverage and general merchandise suppliers to have their items considered for placement on H-E-B shelves and $25,000 in their pocket! Applications for the 10th Annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition will open February 22, 2023.