Lose fat and build muscle in just a few minutes

Dr. Shelena Lalji with Dr. Shel Wellness and Aesthetic Center, explains the benefits of Core to Floor Therapy and how the device, Emscultp Neo, works

HOUSTON — Core to Floor therapy makes it possible for those who lead busy lives to keep up their core and pelvic floor strengthening. By focusing on a whole core solution, Core to Floor Therapy can lead to strength, balance, and posture, relieve urinary incontinence, and potentially alleviate back discomfort – it can also improve sexual satisfaction.

Core to Floor therapy utilizes two non-invasive devices to address the whole core that help to strengthen, firm, and tone the abdomen and pelvic floor muscles.

The first device is Emscultp Neo. It emits short, powerful burst of high intensity focused electromagnetic (HIFEM) energy to induce muscle contractions in your abdomen to strengthen your core. It's like doing 20,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes. In addition, Emscultp Neo uses radiofrequency energy to simultaneously melt away unwanted fat. It also treats buttocks, arms, thighs and calves.

The second device used for Core to Floor therapy is the EMsella Chair. The device provides electromagnetic stimulation of the pelvic floor that works to rehabilitate weak pelvic muscles.

The EMsella Chair emits HIFEM energy to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles while you sit on a chair fully clothes. It is like doing 12,000 Kegels in one short 28-minute session. EMsella also boosts blood flow to your pelvic floor, which heightens sexual pleasure.

Emtone is the first and only device that simultaneously delivers both thermal and mechanical energy to treat all major contributing factors to cellulite.

Taut and Toned Therapy is the unique combination of Emsculpt Neo and Emtone treatment to address fat elimination, improved muscle tone and appearance of cellulite. The combination therapy utilizes 3 technologies to address fibers, eliminate fat , increase blood circulation and strengthen muscles. Results are smoother skin, a more toned physique and renewed confidence in one's appearance.

