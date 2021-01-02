x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Great Day Houston

Lose 20 to 40 pounds in 40 days with the help of Discover Wellness Houston

Discover better health with a personalized program that will help you keep the weight off for good

HOUSTON — Call now, 832-963-THIN (832-963-8446) to make your appointment with Discover Wellness Houston and lose 20-40 pounds in 40 days!

For more information, log on to DiscoverWellnessHouston.com.

The initial consultation is just $27 (regularly $147) when you call and mention "Great Day Houston.  

Discover Wellness Houston can help you keep the weight off for good. They will create a personalized plan for you that will reset sugar cravings, increase your energy level, get better sleep, balance your hormones and reset your metabolism.

This content is sponsored by Discover Wellness Houston.