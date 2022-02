Lori Freese joins us for this weekend's Houston Happenings

Jamborees, sweets, live music & more! The coolest weekend happenings are just a few clicks away

HOUSTON — RODEO IN THE PARK

- Pre-Celebration Of Upcoming Rodeo

- Food & Desserts, Bouncy Houses, Rides,

- Saturday

- 11AM – 3PM

- Sam Houston Park

- FREE

- SUNNY AND HIGH OF 50 DEGREES

PRELUDE FAMILY CONCERT AT LEVY PARK

(Prelude Family Concerts Sponsored by Primrose School of Upper Kirby and Primrose School at Greenway Plaza)

- Music For Babies - Preschoolers

- On The Grass

- Kids Can Roll Around And Burn Some Energy

- Sunday

- 4PM

- Levy Park

- FREE

- SUNDAY PARTLY SUNDAY HIGH 55

MACGYVER: THE MUSICAL

- Rock-N-Roll Musical Paying Homage To T-V Show

- Macgyver Against Soviet Empire In 1989 Berlin

- Leading Actor Selected From Audience Each Night

- Friday And Saturday

- 2:30PM & 8PM

- Stages

- Tickets: $25

HOUSTON HOME & GARDEN SHOW

- Home-Related Services, Industry Experts

- Debut Of... 'Petopia' Products For Pets

- Guest Speakers Like Ty Pennington Kick Off Show With Q&A

- Friday 12- 8

- Saturday Doors Open at 10

- And Sunday at 11

- NRG Park

ONE LOVE BEER & MUSIC FEST

- Celebration Bob Marley's Birthday

- Djs Mixing Reggae Tunes, Caribbean Food

- Release Of The Beer, "One Love DIPA"

- Saturday

- 11AM - 4:30PM

- Spindletap Brewery

- FREE

HOUSTON SYMPHONY: LETS BE PIRATES

- Kids 3 And Up Encouraged To Make Music Magic...

... With Conductor Nicholas Hersh

- Tunes Inspired By The Pirates Of Caribbean Movies

- Saturday

- 10AM And 11:30AM

- Houston Symphony