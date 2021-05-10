Lorena Gallo tells her side of the story

HOUSTON — Lorena Gallo (formerly Bobbit) was at a breaking point and shocked everyone for what she did to her husband. Her trial turned into a courtroom drama that was covered around the world. The jury agreed that she was a victim of domestic violence, but she was victimized again in the court of public opinion.
Today Lorena has made it her mission to educate and advocate for others who feel trapped in violent relationships.
If you or a loved one is in need of help, contact the Houston Area Women's Center. Call (713) 528-2121 or visit hawc.org