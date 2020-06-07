Local Lens Houston gets a little a spiritual healing

The Hines Center for Spirituality and Prayer is right in the heart of downtown Houston. Local Lens Houston visited to see how they help people with mental clarity.

HOUSTON — In a time where burnout has been declared a medical condition, human bodies are physically adapting to screen time, and it is the new norm to fall on a spectrum of mental illness, the Hines Center shines as a space for healing.

When our members, guests, partners, staff and friends enter our doors, they engage in a multi-sensory experience that touches every intelligence. The sights, sounds, smells, tastes, and the feel of the environment is designed to make everyone feel better, even if it's just a little bit.

What happens when we feel better? When our minds become clear, we can focus on and create more positivity. When we are able to release negative emotions, we make room for joy and gratitude, becoming more Equanimous. When we move our bodies, we can chip away at the rigidity that stress leaves in our bodies and literally move into wellness.

When we remove the mental, emotional and physical obstacles to wellness, we come into contact with the Divine within us, and become more open to spiritual transformation that is becoming ourselves.

Paleontologist, Philosopher and Jesuit Priest Teilhard de Chardin said, "The physical structure of the universe is love." It is this nebulous love that resolves our mental anguish, mends our hearts and heals our bodies. The Hines Center is an ever-flowing spring from which that love flows into Downtown Houston and beyond it, as far as we can reach.

It is their intention that you would drink, play and bathe in it, and return it to your best self.

THE HINES CENTER

500 FANNIN STREET,

HOUSTON, TX, 77002,

(713) 590-3302