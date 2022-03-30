Local Houston author, Kristen Bird, talks about her debut novel, "The Night She Went Missing"

"The Night She Went Missing" by Kristen Bird is perfect for fans of "Big Little Lies"

HOUSTON — Houstonian, Kristen Bird, has just released her debut novel, "The Night She Went Missing".

The domestic suspense is set in Galveston, TX and brings readers along a twisty journey to discover the mystery behind a teenagers strange disappearance.

"Emily, a popular but bookish prep school senior, goes missing after a night out with friends. She was last seen leaving a party with Alex, a football player with a dubious reputation. But no one is talking.

Now three mothers, Catherine, Leslie and Morgan, friends turned frenemies, have their lives turned upside down as they are forced to look to their own children—and each other's—for answers to questions they don't want to ask.

Each mother is sure she knows who is responsible, but they all have their own secrets to keep and reputations to protect. And the lies they tell themselves and each other may just have the potential to be lethal in this riveting debut."